Guwahati: In a major crackdown against fuel pilferage, Noonmati Police under the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, busted an oil theft racket at Narengi in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on Monday night.

Cops caught a man red-handed siphoning fuel from tankers and seizing 300 litre of stolen oil.

The arrested person has been identified as Bijay Ghosh (42) of Narengi.

Police also recovered 39 empty drums and a Tata mini truck (AS01LC9216) used for transporting the stolen consignment.

