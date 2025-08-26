Let the truth be unveiled!

Was Virat Kohli coerced into taking Test retirement?

Or was the decision taken on his own volition?

Recently, one of the stalwart’s ex-teammate Manoj Tiwari has minced no words stating that Kohli may have felt ostracized in the team.

And that’s the reason why he hung up his boots from the longest version of the game.

The former Bengal skipper isn’t the only one.

Karsan Ghavri, a legend too has quipped that internecine BCCI politics usurped Virat’s spirit.

The net result: Virat decided to call it a day.

It is to anybody’s dismay that a talismanic cricketer of Virat’s stature could be subjected to such abject humiliation.

If we are to buy into Tiwary and Ghavri’s observations then one thing for sure – they aren’t throwing words in the air.

Being part of the cricketing circle, they must have kept themselves abreast of the developments.

Also Read: Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir era in top gear

Even if we perceive their statements are meant to create sensation, an ardent Indian cricket fan cannot be deprived of the truth.

He swears by his demi-Gods!

He loves and respects them!

So, Indian cricket is answerable to him without an iota of ambiguity.

But if there’s anything that is kept on the backburner of Indian cricket – it’s blatant and authentic fact.

It is like an enigma – speculations soar high, but the cat is never out of the bag.

When BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla said the anybody doesn’t ask anybody to retire, he was only playing the game of a truant.

Not in any mood to divulge facts, Shukla didn’t stir a hornet’s nest.

But what about us?

The fans whose emotions ride piggyback on stars who shape and reshape their moods?

Spare a thought on the cricketers themselves who wade into the twilight zone with utmost poise?

Why did Sourav Ganguly retire?

What was the reason behind the exits of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and others?

Were they told in categorically that their days were over?

Well, the queries would be like rants falling on deaf ears.

But at the end of the day, aficionados are taken the mickey out of!

It’s sheer sordid state of affairs.