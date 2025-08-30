Guwahati: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the 11 fans who lost their lives in the stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025.

The move also marks the official launch of RCB’s social initiative, RCB Cares, aimed at long-term support for affected families and communities.

The tragedy occurred during RCB’s title celebrations in Bengaluru, less than 24 hours after the team clinched their maiden IPL trophy with a victory over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

Thousands of jubilant fans had gathered outside the stadium, but the surge toward the gates led to 11 deaths and over 50 injuries, making it one of the darkest moments in the city’s sporting history.

In a heartfelt statement, RCB acknowledged the gravity of the incident, saying, “Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us. No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families—not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care.”

The Rs 25 lakh compensation package represents a substantial increase from the Rs 10 lakh initially pledged by the franchise in June. RCB Cares, the newly launched initiative, seeks to honor the memories of the victims while also focusing on long-term community support, the franchise said.

The Karnataka government had earlier held RCB responsible for lapses in crowd management, and a Commission of Inquiry later deemed the stadium unsafe for large gatherings. Critics had argued that RCB’s initial response was inadequate, with the franchise being accused of prioritizing victory celebrations over the loss of life.

Eighty-six days later, RCB’s move to increase compensation and formalize the RCB Cares program is seen as an effort to offer meaningful support to the bereaved families and make amends for the tragedy.