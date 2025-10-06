Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday postponed the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria listed the matter for hearing next Tuesday.

During the brief hearing, the court issued notices to the Centre, the Jammu & Kashmir administration, and the Rajasthan government, asking them to respond to Angmo’s petition.

She has sought immediate access to her husband and challenged the legality of his detention.

The bench also questioned the Centre on why it had not communicated the grounds for Wangchuk’s detention to his wife. While noting that authorities had served the detention order to Wangchuk, the court observed that nothing in law prevents providing a copy to his spouse.

Gitanjali Angmo appeared in court alongside senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that 12 individuals had been allowed to meet Wangchuk one by one and cautioned against creating what he called an “emotive atmosphere.”

Sibal countered by requesting the court to grant Angmo access to her husband and highlighted that Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike before his arrest, needs immediate medical care and essential supplies such as clothing and medicines.

Authorities detained Wangchuk on September 26, just two days after violent clashes erupted in Ladakh over the demand for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

The violence left four people dead and nearly 90 injured.

Police later transferred Wangchuk to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

According to the petition, he has been denied access to his family, personal belongings, and medication.

Angmo’s petition described Wangchuk’s detention as “illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional,” alleging that it violates his fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, 21, and 22 of the Indian Constitution.

The plea accused authorities of targeting him for his peaceful environmental advocacy and democratic dissent.

Before approaching the apex court, Angmo had written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking intervention and her husband’s release.

The petition named the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ladakh UT administration, the deputy commissioner of Leh, and the Jodhpur jail superintendent as respondents.

She urged the court to grant immediate access to Wangchuk, quash the preventive detention order, and direct authorities to submit all related records and detention grounds.

Wangchuk, through his elder brother Tseten Dorjee, conveyed that he is willing to remain in jail until an independent judicial probe into the Leh violence concludes.

Following special permission, lawyers and Dorjee met him and confirmed that he remains in good physical and mental health.

In a message, Wangchuk thanked his supporters, offered condolences to the families of those who died in the violence, and expressed hope for the recovery of the injured and detained Ladakhi activists.

The petition also highlighted the impact of Wangchuk’s detention on the broader Ladakhi community, reporting incidents of emotional distress and even suicide among individuals affected by his absence.

It further alleged that authorities have harassed students and staff at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), the educational institution founded by Wangchuk.

Angmo, too, has reportedly been placed under virtual house arrest.

In addition to seeking Wangchuk’s release, the petition demanded that he be given adequate food, medicines, and clothing, and called on the court to order an immediate medical report.

It also urged the authorities to stop the reported intimidation of HIAL students and staff.