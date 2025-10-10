Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Centre four weeks to submit its response to a series of petitions demanding the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran was hearing multiple petitions, including those filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik.

The pleas urge the implementation of the Centre’s assurance, recorded in the Supreme Court’s December 2023 verdict, to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest.”

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the court that discussions were ongoing with the Jammu and Kashmir administration. “This is a sui generis (unique) issue, and several factors must be carefully considered. Consultations are underway,” Mehta stated.

He also alleged that certain individuals were attempting to “spread a misleading narrative” and portray a grim picture of the Union Territory.

The December 11, 2023 judgment had unanimously upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the former state. The court had also directed the Centre to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and restore statehood “at the earliest.”

Following this, a plea was filed seeking a time-bound restoration of statehood within two months, citing the Centre’s earlier commitment.

The case will now be heard after the Centre files its affidavit detailing the progress and roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood restoration.