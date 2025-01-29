Guwahati: A stampede occurred at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh Mela festival, resulting in at least 15 deaths.

The took place on Wednesday morning as massive crowds gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Despite expectations of large crowds, with over 10 crore devotees anticipated, the Uttar Pradesh government had strengthened security and crowd-management systems.

However, the sheer number of pilgrims overwhelmed these measures, leading to chaos and tragedy, officials said.

The stampede occurred as pressure mounted due to the Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan,’ prompting the Mela administration to send people back. Announcements were made over the public address system, urging devotees to vacate the ghats after taking their holy bath.

In response to the tragedy, a score of ambulances rushed to the scene, and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the ground for treatment.

The administration had also deployed personnel at every nook and corner, along with AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones, to monitor the Mela ground.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sangam and ghats over the past 17 days.

On Tuesday alone, more than 4.8 crore devotees took the snan, a tally higher than that of Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti.