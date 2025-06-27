Guwahati: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged gangrape of a student inside a law college in South Kolkata, according to sources.

Sources indicate that the arrests follow a complaint regarding the incident, which reportedly took place within the premises of South Calcutta Law College on June 25 between 7:30 PM and 10:50 PM.

The Kasba Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation immediately after receiving the complaint.

According to police sources, the accused include a former student and staff member, as well as currently enrolled students of the college.

Upon receiving the complaint regarding the gangrape, Kolkata police conducted a preliminary medical examination of the victim, recorded witness statements, and visited the scene of the alleged crime.

Police secured the college premises, identified as the location of the incident, pending a thorough forensic examination.

Later, the police apprehended two of the accused near Siddhartha Shankar Sishu Roy Udyan at Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata, while the police detained the third at his residence. Authorities have seized mobile phones belonging to all three as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police officials confirmed that the accused are currently in custody and they will produce them before the Alipore court today.

Sources added that the investigators will seek their remand to police custody for further interrogation and collection of evidence in the case.