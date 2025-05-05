Guwahati: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) using face authentication for candidate verification during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 in New Delhi.

According to an official report from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, UIDAI carried out the trial in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The trial signifies a major stride towards bolstering the security and integrity of national-level examinations through advanced biometric technology.

The primary objective of the PoC was to assess the practicality and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a reliable method for verifying the identities of candidates appearing for NEET UG, one of India’s largest and most competitive entrance exams.

During the trial phase, authorities deployed Aadhaar Face Authentication technology at selected NEET examination centers across Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NIC’s existing digital infrastructure and the NTA’s established examination protocols seamlessly integrated the technology.

UIDAI noted that the authority conducted the face authentication process in real-time by matching the candidate’s face with the biometric data stored in the Aadhaar database.

This contactless method proved to be highly efficient and streamlined. The results of the PoC demonstrated exceptional accuracy and efficiency in the verification of candidates.

Officials cited the significant potential of Aadhaar face authentication as a secure, scalable, and user-friendly solution for identity verification in large-scale examinations.