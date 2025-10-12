Guwahati: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged female hostel residents, especially those from outside the state, to adhere strictly to hostel rules and avoid going out late at night.

Her comments followed the alleged gang rape of an Odisha-born medical student from a private college in Durgapur, which occurred Friday night when she went out for dinner with a friend.

Speaking to reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before heading to disaster-hit northern Bengal, Banerjee emphasized that while students have the fundamental right to move freely, they must also follow hostel regulations for their safety.

She acknowledged that police face logistical challenges in monitoring every individual’s movements at night and cannot guard every residence.

Calling the incident “shocking,” Banerjee vowed strict action, confirming that three suspects have been arrested and police are actively searching for others involved.

“We have zero tolerance for such crimes. No one will be spared,” she asserted.

Banerjee also held the private medical college accountable, stressing the institution’s duty to ensure security within and around its campus.

She called on all private colleges to strengthen safety measures to protect students and prevent such tragedies in the future.