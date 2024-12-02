Guwahati: Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been making headlines as he may become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

A medical practitioner by profession, Shrikant Shinde is an orthopaedic surgeon who has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kalyan constituency in Maharashtra since 2014.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was re-elected twice, in 2019 and 2024, and has been an active participant in various parliamentary committees.

Also Read: Assam: Arunachal Police constable held for “poaching” in Tikupani Reserve Forest

As an MP, he has been instrumental in bringing about several developmental projects to his constituency, including the Kalyan Ring Road Project, the Airoli-Katai Freeway, and the Waterway Transport Project (Kalyan-Thane-Mumbai).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Army jawan from Maharashtra dies by suicide in Bishnupur

Shrikant has also been involved in various social initiatives, including the establishment of the Doctor Shrikant Shinde Foundation, which provides free medical camps and services to the underprivileged.

However, as his father Eknath Shinde has clarified, no final decision has been made yet, and discussions are still ongoing.

It may be mentioned that even after a week of declaration of the results in Maharashtra, the final decision of who would be the CM is still not taken.

Eknath Shinde has been carrying on the duties of the caretaker CM since last Monday.