Manipur: Infiltration attempt along Indo-Myanmar border foiled

Imphal: Security forces in India successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the international border in Tengnoupal and Chandel districts of Manipur, which share a boundary with Myanmar, officials reported on Friday.

Acting on intelligence from multiple sources across the border, authorities learned that a militant group had threatened Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) personnel to halt ongoing fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border.

In response, a joint operation involving central security forces and Manipur police was launched at the vulnerable Libong-Duthang Junction under Tengnoupal police station in Tengnoupal District.

During the operation, several weapons and ammunition were seized, although no arrests were made. The recovered arsenal included one 7.62 mm SLR rifle with magazine, one .303 rifle with magazine, one 9 mm carbine with magazine, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, along with various rounds of ammunition: 20 of 5.56 mm, 4 of 7.62 mm, and 11 of 9 mm.

This operation came in the wake of a fierce encounter near New Samtal village in Chandel district, close to Tengnoupal along the Indo-Myanmar border, where Indian forces eliminated 10 Myanmar-based Kuki militants on Wednesday evening.

Security personnel have also intensified surveillance at Border Pillar 75 in T. Minou under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal District to prevent any potential cross-border anti-social or terrorist activities.