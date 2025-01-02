Bangladesh court denies bail to ISKCON priest in sedition case

Guwahati: Bangladesh court on Thursday denied bail to ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who is facing sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag.The court’s decision has sparked widespread outrage.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam rejected the bail plea after hearing arguments for about 30 minutes, as reported by Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan, a Metropolitan Public Prosecutor.

ISKCON Vice President Radharaman Das expressed disappointment, saying they had hoped for bail due to the priest’s poor health. “We were hopeful, but it is unfortunate. The whole world was watching this hearing,” he said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, an advocate for minority rights and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, has been vocal about protecting the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

He has called for reforms such as a minority protection law and the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Das was arrested following a sedition case filed in Chattogram on October 30, relating to the hoisting of a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally on October 25.