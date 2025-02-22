Guwahati: A prominent member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was fatally attacked in Dhaka, succumbing to injuries inflicted by assailants in front of his wife, according to police reports.

Mohammad Babul Mia, former vice-president of the BNP’s Kulla union unit, was harvesting mustard with his wife, Yasmin Begum, near the Akshirnagar Housing area of Dhamrai upazila on Friday afternoon when the attack occurred.

Yasmin Begum alleges the attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over the Akshirnagar Housing real estate project. She claims that despite her husband’s lack of direct involvement, local individuals, identified as Afsar, Arshad, and Monir, had been threatening them.

“They brutally beat him with sticks and metal pipes, inflicting severe injuries, including gouging out his eyes,” Yasmin Begum stated. “They prevented us from taking him to the hospital until he lost consciousness.”

Mohammad Babul Mia was later pronounced dead at Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.

Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhamrai Police Station, confirmed that the murder appeared to be linked to a pre-existing dispute. He stated that the police are in the process of recovering the body and will conduct an autopsy. “Efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” he added.

Yasmin Begum confirmed her intention to file a formal police report immediately.