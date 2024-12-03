Tripura: Bangladesh Assistant High Commission suspends service

Agartala: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura has temporarily suspended all visa and consular services due to concerns over the security situation.

In an official notice issued on Tuesday, Md Al Amin, First Secretary of the Assistant High Commission, announced that the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

“Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, will remain suspended until further notice. This is for the information of all visa and consular service seekers,” the notice stated.

The move comes in the wake of an attack on the commission’s premises by a right-wing group. Protesters reportedly burned the national flag of Bangladesh during demonstrations against alleged atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country.

In response, Tripura Police have arrested seven individuals and taken disciplinary action, suspending three sub-inspectors and closing one Deputy Superintendent of Police.