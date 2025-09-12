Imphal: The Special Cell of Manipur Police, in coordination with the Assam Rifles, arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a joint operation in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out at Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok Machin under Lilong Police Station, led to the recovery of approximately 35 grams of high-grade heroin.

The accused have been identified as Md. Amir Khan, also known as Abir Khan (47), and Samim Banu Begum (39).

In addition to the contraband, two mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from their possession. Both individuals were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Officials confirmed that the arrested persons, along with the seized items, were handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

