Imphal: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Manipur on September 13, security forces in coordination with local police arrested a senior cadre of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and seized several weapons, officials said on Friday.

The arrested individual, 43-year-old Moirangthem Ranjit Singh, was apprehended from his residence in Lamsang Makha Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district on Thursday night.

Singh is alleged to have been involved in extortion and mediation through intimidation in loan recovery cases.

Authorities recovered multiple items from Singh’s possession, including a 9mm pistol with magazine, a pompi action shotgun, 18 rounds of 12-bore cartridges, two empty magazines of an INSAS LMG, two empty magazines of an INSAS rifle, a mobile handset, and his Aadhaar card.

Officials said the operation was part of heightened security measures ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.

