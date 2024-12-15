Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to attend Bhutan's National Day

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend Bhutan’s National Day celebrations on December 17 at the Changlimithang National Stadium in Thimphu.

The Chief Minister will visit Bhutan following an invitation from King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Sarma will leave for Bhutan on December 16 and will stay there till December 18.

The CM said that during his visit to the Himalayan nation, he will aim to strengthen ties between Assam and Bhutan through cultural exchange and regional cooperation.

He will also discuss hydropower collaboration with Bhutanese officials, exploring opportunities for Assam to benefit from partnerships in this sector.

The visit is expected to pave the way for potential power generation partnerships, drinking water projects, and the Jal Sinchen scheme.

Bhutan celebrates its National Day every year on December 17 to commemorate the coronation of the first king of Bhutan, Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907.

A procession followed by several festivities take place in Changlimithang National Stadium, in Thimpu. Locals are joined by others who have flocked from all over Bhutan.