Guwahati: Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal’s wife, Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, was tragically killed on Tuesday after anti-government protesters set her house on fire in Kathmandu.

The incident occurred amid escalating violent demonstrations following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and several of his ministers.

Rabi Laxmi was inside her home in the Dallu area of the capital when the mob set it ablaze. She sustained severe burns and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

The attack marks a grim escalation in the ongoing anti-corruption protests, which have already seen demonstrators storm the Parliament, the president’s residence, and the official residence of the prime minister, in addition to physically assaulting politicians and former government officials.