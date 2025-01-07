Nepal-Tibet earthquake: Death toll rises to 95

Guwahati: At least 95 people were killed, and over 130 injured after a series of six earthquakes, including a powerful 7.1 magnitude quake, struck Tibet on Tuesday morning.

The tremors were felt in India, Nepal, and Bhutan, causing widespread panic.

According to reports, the Shigatse region in Tibet, home to 800,000 people and the seat of the Panchen Lama, was the worst affected.

Chinese state media reported several buildings collapsed near the epicenter in Dingri County. Strong tremors caused panic, with residents rushing out of buildings.

In India, tremors were felt across North India, including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and the northeastern states. Residents in Patna and Assam also reported shaking.

In Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, people evacuated buildings to seek safety. A resident, Meera Adhikari, described how she quickly evacuated her house after feeling the strong tremors.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the first earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck at 6:35 am near Xizang, along the Nepal-Tibet border.

Two aftershocks of 4.7 and 4.9 magnitudes followed soon after. Chinese officials reported the magnitude as 6.8 in Shigatse, Tibet’s second-largest city.

The affected region lies on the collision boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, known for frequent seismic activity.

In the last five years, 29 smaller earthquakes have occurred within 200 km of Shigatse, but none matched the intensity of Tuesday’s event.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway as authorities assess the damage. The quakes have highlighted the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to seismic disasters, with experts warning of the ongoing risks posed by tectonic activity.