Pakistan: Amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis and soaring unemployment, a game-changing mineral of 28 lakh tolas of gold reserve, valued at 80,000 crore PKR was discovered.

Former Mining Minister of Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, announced the discovery of a massive gold deposit in Attock, estimated at 28 lakh tolas, worth approximately 80,000 crore PKR.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This discovery spans a 32-kilometer stretch and follows a comprehensive geological survey, which included sampling from 127 sites.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan’s involvement in this discovery has been hailed as a milestone in unlocking the country’s mineral wealth, potentially setting the stage for economic revitalization.

This could create new opportunities, particularly in the mining sector, and may be pivotal in addressing Pakistan’s high unemployment rate and broader economic challenges.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pakistan’s economy is currently struggling, with high inflation, a large fiscal deficit, and the country relying on international bailouts to meet its financial obligations.

The political landscape is also tense, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan criticizing the current government for its handling of the economy.

Khan has emphasized that economic prosperity requires investment, which can only be achieved if institutions function within their constitutional boundaries.

He also pointed to the surge in terrorism as a factor undermining investor confidence, which has contributed to the country’s economic woes.

This new gold discovery offers a glimmer of hope, but how it will impact Pakistan’s economic trajectory remains to be seen, especially amid ongoing political instability and security concerns.