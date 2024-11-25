Guwahati: The Principal Chief Safety Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has been reported missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit river near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The officer, Suvendu Choudhary (55), went missing between 12.30 and 1 pm on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite ongoing and coordinated rescue efforts by several agencies since Sunday noon, Choudhary has not been located as of the filing of this report.

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces destroy 3 bunkers in Jiribam

The local police in Wakro along with fishermen, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army, have been conducting extensive search and rescue operations to locate Choudhary.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aerial searches are also being conducted to trace the officer.

Senior officials from the railway and district administration are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations.