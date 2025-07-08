Meghalaya Jobs College of Community Science Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in College of Community Science Tura Meghalaya in 2025.

College of Community Science Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Officer in 2025. College of Community Science [erstwhile College of Home Science] a constituent college of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur, in Sangsangre, Tura, started its first academic session for B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science [erstwhile Home Science] in the year 2004-05. The first batch of ten girl students were from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Manipur, and the academic activities and administrative work happen in a temporary building at Dakopgre, Tura. Dr. Rita Singh Raghuvanshi became the Dean (on deputation), and hiring of four lecturers on contractual basis and one joining on deputation happen during the initial phase. Regular appointments happen in the year following the college’s establishment and in the subsequent years. In 2006, Dr. K. Sheela got appointment as Dean of the college, and subsequently in 2009, the college made a transfer of its academic and administrative work to its permanent campus at Sangsanggre, Tura. After Dr. Sheela’s retirement in July 2015, Dr. Puspita Das, got appointment as In-charge Dean, followed by the appointment of Dr. Anurag Chaturvedi as regular Dean in December 2016. Following Dr. Chaturvedi’s resignation in September 2017, Dr. Puspita Das again got appointment as In-charge Dean and she is the incumbent administrative head of the college. The college currently offers two Undergraduate four-year degree programmes in B.Sc. (Hons) Community Science and also B.Sc. (Hons) Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and the curriculum is recommended by the ICAR Fifth Deans’ Committee.Post-Graduate courses in Food Science and Nutrition, and Extension and Communication Management are also offered. Desirous students after completing their 10+2 in Science can get admission to any of the two UG programmes either through nomination by the respective state governments of the North-Eastern Indian states or after clearing the entrance examination conducted by ICAR. Another option is through Open Admission where candidates can apply directly to the college, and selection is based on merit. There are five main departments in the college – Family Resource Management, Food and Nutrition, Home Science Extension and Communication Management, Human Development and Family Studies, and Textiles and Apparel Designing. A supporting department, Basic Science and Humanities, comprises of faculty who teach the compulsory basic courses. The picturesque campus at Sangsanggre boasts of a host of facilities including accommodation facilities for students, faculty, and staff; spacious classrooms, a seminar hall, and a smart classroom; laboratories; well-furnished Guest House; IT lab with 10 mbps internet connectivity; well-equipped library; transit hostel; an incubation centre; Multi Technology Testing Centre; Vocational Training Centre; canteen; and playground.

Name of post : Part Time Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs 50,000/- per month plus conveyance allowance Rs. 10,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : The candidate must holding the MBBS degree and be a member of the Medical Council of India and State.

Job Roles : The part time Doctor should visit the College of Community Science, CAU (Imphal), Tura 5 (five) days in a week for minimum 3 (three) hours in a day during office hour and at on emergency case he/she should be able to attend to the patients even after prescribed time limit

Age Limit : Maximum 65 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 04.08.2025 at 11.00 a.m. in College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), P.O. – Dobasipara, Sangsanggre, Tura, Meghalaya – 794005

How to apply :

Willing applicants may submit application with all the testimonials in the Walk-in-Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here