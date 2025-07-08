Guwahati: Tensions escalated in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday as a state-led eviction drive in the Chapar revenue circle turned violent, with alleged encroachers clashing with security forces and attacking government officials.

The drive aimed to clear over 3,000 bighas of land for a proposed thermal power plant by the Adani Group.

According to district officials, resistance from local residents quickly turned hostile. Protesters reportedly hurled stones at police personnel and vandalised government property, including an excavator, prompting a swift crackdown by security forces.

“Some individuals attempted to derail the eviction process by resorting to violence. Police acted swiftly to control the situation and protect public assets,” a senior official said.

Local residents, however, voiced anger and despair, claiming they had been settled in the area for generations. “We’ve lived here for many years. Where are we supposed to go now?” said one woman, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting the community due to religious identity.

“When Congress was in power, we lived without fear. Now, under BJP rule, we are being driven out,” she added.

Amid the escalating tension, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi was detained by police after he attempted to visit the eviction site. Authorities cited security reasons for preventing him from entering the restricted area and took him into preventive custody.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal condemned the violence in a social media post, stating, “The violent attack on police and officials during the Chapar eviction drive, including stone-pelting and destruction of property, is unacceptable. These illegal encroachers dared to assault law enforcement, clearly indicating the political backing they enjoy.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his government’s commitment to reclaiming public and forest land in Dhubri and Goalpara districts, asserting that the eviction campaigns are necessary to protect land from illegal migrants and ensure the rights of indigenous communities.

District officials confirmed that in Dhubri alone, around 1,200–1,400 families across three revenue villages are being evicted. Another major eviction drive is planned later this week in Goalpara, targeting around 1,100 families to clear approximately 1,040 bighas of forest land.

Authorities stated that all legal protocols were followed, including serving prior eviction notices to the affected families.