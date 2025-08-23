Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow as per GOI (DBT/DST) rule) in DBT funded project titled “Development of highly sensitive diagnostic kit for malaria with zero false positives ” for a period of

three years or until the project’s continuation. The post is purely temporary and coterminous with the project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidates should be M.Sc. in Microbiology, Life Sciences, Biotechnology or other relevant subjects. Candidate who has also qualified NET/ GATE is desirable. Knowledge of Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Microbiology is desirable.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : Maximum 28 years (or as per GOI rule)

Also Read : Umden : Meghalaya’s village where you can discover fine fashion and pristine beauty

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may walk in for the interview on 28.08.2025 in the Department of Microbiology, Assam University, Silchar – 788011, Assam, India at 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview with 3 copies of bio-data and supporting documents in original

Applicants won’t get TA / DA for attending the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here