Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police has traveled to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to gather additional evidence in the ongoing honeymoon murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja had traveled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area of East Khasi Hills district. Police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the case, including Sonam and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.

Currently, five accused—Sonam, Raj, Anand Kurmi, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput—remain in jail, while three others—Shilom James, Lokendra Tomar, and Balveer Ahirwar, charged with destroying evidence—have been granted bail.

The SIT is collecting evidence regarding the planning of the murder, including the purchase of SIM cards and mobile phones. Statements are also being recorded from witnesses aware of the relationship between Sonam and Raj, police officials said.

In Indore, Shillong police have questioned Raj’s friends, Bharat Jadhav and Abhishek More, about their communications with him following the murder and their awareness of his relationship with Sonam. Both denied any knowledge of the relationship or involvement in the crime.

The team also visited a mobile shop in the Banganga area, where Raj had purchased two SIM cards, one of which was bought using Anand Kurmi’s documents.

The SIT is expected to file a chargesheet by the first week of September. Earlier, all accused had filed bail petitions, which were opposed by Raja’s family lawyer.

Raja and Sonam were married on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20. His body was discovered on June 2 at the base of a gorge, after a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) drone located him. The accused were arrested by Meghalaya Police on June 9.