Agartala: The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force, showcased the use of advanced technology in warfare and counter-insurgency operations during a demonstration held at its 21 Sector Headquarters in Tripura’s Agartala on Friday.

The highlight of the event was a live display of drones being used to track, strike, and neutralize extremist hideouts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials said such technology would significantly enhance operational efficiency in tackling insurgency and terrorism.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Director General of Police Anurag, and senior officials of the Assam Rifles attended the programme. They witnessed how drones can be deployed to detect and destroy hostile targets with precision.

Expressing his appreciation, Chief Minister Saha lauded the Assam Rifles for its pivotal role in safeguarding peace and stability in Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also thanked the force for conducting the security-focused demonstration, underscoring its importance in modern-day counter-insurgency strategies.