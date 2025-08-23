Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Management Industrial Trainees (MIT) for its Hyderabad Unit in 2025.

Name of post : Management Industrial Trainees (MIT)

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have passed CMA Inter / CA Inter and registered with the ICMAI / ICAI.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit of the candidates for selections of Management Industrial Trainees (Finance) shall not exceed 25 years as on 01.08.2025.

Stipend : The stipend payable to the MITs (Finance) with the qualification of CMA / CA (Intermediate Pass) shall be Rs.25,000/- per month for the 1st year, Rs.27,000/- per month for the 2nd year and Rs. 30,000/- per month for the 3rd year of training respectively

Selection Procedure :

Interested candidates have to appear for Walk-in Interview on 29.08.2025 (10:00 hrs) at M/s.Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E. Nacharam, Hyderabad – 500 076

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear for the interview following documents:

a. Duly filled in Application Form (application form is made available on the website)

b. SSC certificate for proof of date of birth

c. CMA/CA intermediate pass certificate

d. Category / Disability certificate if belongs to EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD

e. Aadhar card

