Guwahati: The All Arunachal Tribal Students Union (AATSU) has raised concerns over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent announcement to grant Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) to the Moran community.

While this move is a moment of celebration for the Moran people, AATSU warns that it poses a significant threat to the socio-cultural fabric and territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.

AATSU cautions that this decision could worsen long-standing disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, especially as Arunachal remains firm in its commitment to protect the rights and identity of its indigenous communities.

The organization fears that it could lead to political instability and regional unrest, potentially undermining the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which is safeguarded under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873. The ILP is essential for protecting Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribal communities.

Although AATSU respects Assam’s decision to grant PRCs to the Moran community, it stresses the urgency for Arunachal Pradesh to protect its indigenous rights and maintain communal harmony.

The organization has strongly urged both the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments to take immediate action to relocate the Moran community and other non-tribal individuals residing in Lekang, advocating for their resettlement within Assam.

AATSU asserts that with the PRC status granted by Assam, Moran community members no longer have legitimate residency in Arunachal Pradesh.

The organization is calling for urgent intervention and hopes the Assam government will acknowledge its concerns, taking necessary steps to prevent disruptions to peace, indigenous rights, and the constitutional protections guaranteed under the BEFR of 1873 for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.