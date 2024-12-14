Guwahati: At least three students of a school at Model Village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun were killed and two others left injured on Saturday when an overhead water tank collapsed and fell on them.

Students at the private St. Alphonsa School were playing when the tank collapsed, injuring five of them.

The injured students were soon rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, where three of them were declared dead by the doctors.

The deceased were class 9 students, while the injured were from 6th and 7th standards.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the principal, proprietor and four staff members of the school for questioning.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the water tank may have exceeded its capacity.

The police, however, are investigating the matter to ascertain the actual cause.