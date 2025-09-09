Guwahati: Tensions escalated in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bordumsa, after a group of around 50 people, belonging to Bengali speaking Muslims, arrived in a night super bus, sparking unease among local residents.

The bus (registration AS 01 FC 6427) was intercepted at the entry point and turned back, with the group temporarily held near the Burhidihing Reserve Forest at Brahmajan.

Local organisations say the individuals may be displaced persons from eviction drives in Assam, with some reportedly brought to Arunachal to work in brick kilns. However, none of them could identify their exact destination or employer.

The group is believed to originate from Assam’s Morigaon and Nagaon districts. Local residents of Bordumsa and Pengeri expressed concern over the sudden arrival, urging authorities to verify the documents of the group immediately.

Reports indicate that the movement was allegedly coordinated by Babar from Morigaon and Nagar from Arunachal Pradesh.

