Pasigat: Seeing the extent of damages and erosions from Siang river flood, the Adi Baane Kebang, the traditional apex, appellate & supreme council of the Adis, with its Youth Wing, East Siang District and Mebo Block units today visited the flood erosion affected villages at Namsing, Seram, Borguli and Sigar village villages under Mebo Sub-Division today.

The team ABK was received by the ZPM Gumin Tayeng, village Gaon Burahs Shri Bohonto Perme, Shri Dulesor Pangging and panchayat leaders to the flood erosion sites where impact of the erosions were huge.

At Namsing village, the Circle Office building erosion sites and within the village areas where several households had to be dismantled as the dwelling lands were also washed away, were inspected by the ABK.

Namsing village being one of the most affected village from Siang river annual flood with hundreds and thousands hectares of land already been eroded away so far needs the attention of the state and central government for emergency flood control projects, said ABK President Tanon Tatak while interacting with the village heads of the Namsing village.

Later, the team ABK also inspected the flood erosion sites at Seram, Borguli and Sigar villages wherein the village leaders of Gaon Burahs, village secretaries and panchayat leaders briefed the ABK leaders about their ordeals from the flood erosion menaces. At Seram village GB Kalom Lego and others briefed the major erosion sites to the ABK where flood protection embankment/bund are most required.

At Borguli, GB Shri Nogen Yirang, village secretary Shri Oneswar Tayeng and Monggu Banggo ABK President Shri Bolet Tayeng appealed the team ABK to initiate measures for government funding so that the erosion vulnerable locations where boulder bunds could not be erected during the last voluntary flood control works under Siang Flood Warriors, could be continued successfully.

At Sigar village the GB Shri Agot Tayeng, village secretary/ABK village President Shri George Tayeng and panchayat leaders briefed the team ABK how the direction of the Siang river turning toward left bank side after a major flood control project failed and broke down during 2020 caused massive erosion leaving the many villagers to shift to the new location.

The village leaders of Sigar also appealed to the team ABK to approach the government for a lasting flood control bunds/embankment along the Siang river.

The team ABK has also fielded for a road-cum-flood protection mega embankment project along the entire course of Siang river bank from the left bank Raneghat bridge point to Mer/Paglam villages till Assam-Arunachal boundary which would not only ease the flood erosion worries in the left bank of Siang river region, but it would also promote river-front tourism.

On the part of ABK, it’s President, Tanon Tatak assured the villagers of Namsing, Seram, Borguli, Sigar and other flood affected villages under Mebo Sub-Division that his team of ABK will soon approach the government for a lasting and permanent solution of the annual soil erosion menace of the Siang River.

“We will call on to the state government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu soon to reconsider and resubmit the flood protection mega project to the concerned Ministry for the left bank of Siang river”, added Tatak.

Meanwhile ABK Youth Wing President, Oki Dai while talking to mediapersons recalled that they had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on 28th August 2023 last after inspecting the flood hit regions under Mebo and Namsing circle seeking government inspection of the affected areas by CM or Dy. CM himself. “Despite of our memorandum submission, none of the high-level visits were ever materialized nor any of our requests were fulfilled. So with no option left with us, we are planning to lock down all the government establishments of Mebo as a mark of protest”, added Dai.

The team ABK was headed by its President, Tanon Tatak, Vice President (Protocol), Smt Olen Megu Damin, East Siang Unit President. Dijhi Tamuk and ABK Youth Wing President, Oki Dai, GS Anit Tamuk and other leaders like Indu Yommin, Kinung Tamut, Mongol Aje etc.