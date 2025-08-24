Itanagar: Police in Chimpu have have arrested two men, including a student leader and journalist, from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The two suspects were identified as William Tana Tara (27), the research and documentation secretary of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), who also holds a press ID card from APN Live, and Biki Phukan (28), a resident of H Sector, Itanagar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday intercepted a white Grand Vitara at the Chimpu check post and arrested the men. Officers seized ten vials (2.5 grams) of heroin, four empty vials, cash, a press ID card, and a mobile phone from Tara’s possession. The vehicle was also impounded.

The police operation was conducted under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar Police Station OC Inspector N Nishant, and Itanagar SP Jummar Basar.

A case has been registered at the Chimpu police station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation is underway to trace the broader supply chain, police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!