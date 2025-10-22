Guwahati: Powerlifter Azad Basfore led Arunachal Pradesh to historic medal wins at the Powerlifting World Cup, held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from 17 to 19 October.

Basfore won one gold medal and one bronze medal in the BW senior category, while Abhijit Rajkhowa (90 kg) and Deepok Nasi (67.5 kg) each secured a gold medal for India in the BW Master II and the BW Junior category, respectively, marking Arunachal Pradesh’s first-ever international medal win in powerlifting.

Also Read: Arunachal: CM Khandu visits Sophia University in Tokyo

Competing under the aegis of the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India, Basfore proved to be outstanding showcasing world-class strength, precision, and determination on the international stage.

The championship featured 439 elite lifters from more than eight countries.