Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the adoption of the Model Guidelines for Support Persons under Section 39 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The guidelines, adopted with state-specific modifications, are aimed at strengthening support mechanisms for minor survivors during legal proceedings.

According to officials, the move complies with Supreme Court directives and incorporates the framework developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Under the new guidelines, one support person will be assigned for every ten POCSO cases. A total of 27 individuals—one for each district—will be engaged to provide both psychological and procedural assistance to children during the pre-trial and trial stages.

Each support person will receive Rs 500 per certified workday, amounting to Rs 15,000 per month. The initiative is expected to cost the state approximately Rs 48.6 lakh annually.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also cleared a series of proposals aimed at improving internal security, education, public administration, and infrastructure.

Among the key approvals was the creation of 34 new teaching and non-teaching positions at the Government Engineering College in Toru, located in Papum Pare district.

In a move to enhance the state’s policing capacity, the Cabinet sanctioned the formation of the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn). The new battalion is expected to strengthen law enforcement, reduce reliance on Central Armed Police Forces, and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

To improve transparency in public housing, the Cabinet also approved revised guidelines for the allotment of government quarters. These changes are intended to address issues related to encroachment and misuse of official accommodation.

Further decisions included the approval of 31 new positions in the Directorate of Prosecution, including three Deputy Directors and ten Assistant Directors. The pay scales for prosecution officers were also revised.

The Cabinet amended recruitment rules in the Directorate of Forensic Science and approved the creation of 10 new posts in the Civil Aviation Department. Additionally, it approved the transfer of veterinary officer posts from the Rural Development Department to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.