Digboi: As November approaches, a special civil-military initiative is set to unfold in the mountainous frontiers of Arunachal Pradesh, blending history, honour, endurance, and cultural pride.

Beginning November 1, 2025, three members of Team Discover Fareast will embark on the Civil-Military Joint Trek to Jachep Tso, an expedition designed as a tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Walong in 1962.

The mission stands apart from regular trekking expeditions. It carries emotional value, historical importance, and a sense of duty to the nation and the memory of its fallen heroes.

The initiative aims to strengthen bonds between civilians and the armed forces, while also highlighting the region’s cultural heritage and promoting responsible tourism in India’s border areas. The organisers said, “Lest we forget our fallen heroes.”

Representing the cultural diversity of three northeastern states, the delegation includes Sameer Gurung from Sikkim, an advocate of Slow Living in the Himalayas; Subradip Nath from Tripura, storyteller and founder of Tales of Northeast; and Joydeep Phukan from Assam, travel content creator behind The Gypsy Chiring.

Each participant brings a distinct regional perspective, showcasing the diversity and resilience of the Northeast.

The 14-day trek will cover the route Sheru, Malinja, Smibi, Hot Spring, Jachep Post, and Jachep Tso.

These locations are historically important, as Indian troops once displayed remarkable courage there during the 1962 Indo-China War.

The trek serves as a symbolic retracing of those footsteps and a reminder of their bravery.

Speaking about the initiative, Rudrangshu Roy, Board Director of Team Discover Fareast, said the expedition reflects the organisation’s commitment to responsible border tourism and cultural preservation.

He said such journeys help foster gratitude among civilians and raise public awareness about the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Roy told NeNow during an interaction on Wednesday evening that the growing participation of youth in such tribute initiatives is a sign of positive change.

The expedition also supports ongoing efforts across the Northeast to reclaim regional history, particularly stories of bravery that have remained underrepresented for decades. The Battle of Walong, though lesser known nationally, is remembered with pride for the courage of Indian soldiers who refused to retreat despite overwhelming odds.

As the region prepares to observe Walong Day, the civil-military trek stands as a gesture of respect, carrying forward a legacy that deserves to be remembered.

It seeks to inspire young travellers to view tourism not just as leisure but as a way to connect with heritage, honour sacrifice, and share stories that matter.