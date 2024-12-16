Guwahati: A unique civilian-military trekking expedition, aimed at promoting border tourism, recently concluded in the picturesque Zemithang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition featured a 16-member team consisting of experienced mountaineers from the Indian Mountaineering Federation and personnel from the Indian Army, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The participants undertook a challenging 40-kilometre trek through the Eastern Himalayas over the course of four days, navigating altitudes between 9,000 and 15,000 feet, he added.

The route included dense forests, rugged terrain and steep mountain slopes, offering an adventurous and immersive experience, he said.

The trek aimed to promote border tourism, strengthen camaraderie between civilians and military personnel, and showcase the breathtaking beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

Indian Army personnel ensured the safety of the participants, provided expert guidance and shared essential high-altitude survival techniques, he said.

“It was a lifetime experience to explore the unexplored beauty of Arunachal Pradesh alongside Indian Army personnel. I would love to participate in future expeditions in this area,” a civilian trekker Ritesh said.

The successful completion of the expedition is expected to inspire more such initiatives in the Zemithang region, Lt Col Rawat said.

These collaborations will not only foster a spirit of cooperation between the armed forces and civilians but also highlight the strategic and cultural significance of India’s border villages, he added.

This endeavour is a significant step toward integrating remote communities into the national mainstream, strengthening national security and showcasing the untapped potential of border tourism, the Defence PRO said.