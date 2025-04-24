Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu pays tribute to IAF martyr Tage Hailyang, announces Rs 50 lakh aid

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to Indian Air Force (IAF) martyr Corporal Tage Hailyang, who lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and announced a comprehensive support package and a permanent memorial to honour the airman’s supreme sacrifice.

The Chief Minister, in the course of his visit to the martyr’s home in Tajang village of Ziro, offered condolences to Hailyang’s grieving wife, parents, and relatives.

CM Khandu later declared that the state government will provide Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the bereaved family and offer a government job to one eligible family member.

The Chief Minister noted that the state will build a permanent memorial in memory of Hailyang at the martyr’s native village in Tajang.

Subsequently, CM Khandu on his official social media handle X praised the martyr’s heroic act, stating that ” In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang demonstrated exceptional courage. He risked his own life, and he guided civilians to safety, helping them escape the line of fire. His selflessness in that critical moment stands as a rare and inspiring act of bravery”.

Offered Shraddhanjali to Late Tage Hailyang at Tajang village in Ziro, a brave and devoted Airman of the Indian Air Force who tragically lost his life in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.



The Chief Minister condemned the heinous act of terrorism and asserted that Pakistan poses a grave threat to global peace by continuing to shelter terrorist elements.

He stressed that the international community must respond with resolute action.

“I appreciate the firm stand of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and am confident that under his leadership, the nation will respond with the strength and resolve that such a grave sacrifice demands”, CM Khandu affirmed.

The Chief Minister added that “Late Tage Hailyang’s legacy will endure. His sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come, and Arunachal Pradesh will forever etch his name in its history as a symbol of valour.