Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 3 announced a new approach to dealing with HIV/AIDS and substance abuse in the state.

The focus will now be on care and prevention rather than punishment.

After leading two key meetings, the 3rd State Council on AIDS and the 2nd meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Control Authority, Khandu shared the plan on social media.

During the AIDS council meeting, the growing number of HIV-positive cases was identified as a major concern.

Ministers, senior officials, NGOs, and community groups took part in the discussion.

Khandu stressed the need to fight misinformation and reduce stigma around HIV, stating the government will work to improve awareness, prevention, and care.

In a change of policy, the state will now treat drug users as individuals who need help, not as criminals.

Instead of targeting users, enforcement will focus on breaking drug supply chains and catching traffickers.

The government plans to expand rehabilitation and counselling services, while also stepping up action against drug networks.

Officials said community support is essential to make the state free from substance abuse.