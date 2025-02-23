Itanagar: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) has voiced strong opposition to the immediate enforcement of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978, warning that such action would deeply fracture the state along religious lines.

“Our people are fundamentally tolerant and possess a secular outlook. We see no compelling reason to activate this particular legislation,” stated Tami Pangu, ADP President, during a press briefing at the Arunachal Press Club on Saturday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s recent assertion that certain political factions are attempting to exploit the issue for political gain, Pangu countered, “There’s no question of political opportunism here, especially given the absence of an opposition presence in the state’s legislative body.”

“The ADP’s intent is solely to promote harmony and prevent any form of discrimination within our society. We are expressing our concerns for the broader well-being of our citizens,” he stated.

“Despite our diverse cultural and religious practices, we are united as Arunachalis. The ADP is committed to respecting and safeguarding the traditions and beliefs of every individual within the state.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Instead of implementing a potentially divisive law, the ADP proposed that the government prioritize securing the rights of indigenous populations by rectifying perceived flaws in the statehood granted under Article 371 (H).

The party further called on the Khandu administration to pursue the removal of Article 371 (H) and seek inclusion under Articles 371 (A) and 371 (G), mirroring the special provisions enjoyed by Nagaland and Mizoram.

The ADP urged all community organizations, faith-based groups, and civil societies to collaboratively ensure Arunachal’s safety and unity.

Conversely, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFSCAP) has pressed the state government to immediately enforce the APFRA, citing potential legal repercussions if the Act is not implemented within six months.

Speaking to reporters at the Arunachal Press Club, IFSCAP spokesperson Pai Dawe criticized successive administrations for their inaction, claiming that the Act has been repeatedly ignored since the society’s inception in 1999.

“Our unique cultures and traditions are vital to preserve,” Dawe stated, questioning the government’s commitment and demanding a clear announcement of the Act’s implementation.

In response to the Arunachal Christian Forum’s (ACF) characterization of the Act as oppressive, IFSCAP challenged the assertion, asking how a law approved by both the Governor and the President in 1978 could be considered draconian.

They also disputed the ACF’s population statistics, alleging that the government has failed to accurately record the state’s demographic data.

IFSCAP also condemned the participation of three MLAs in a recent ACF rally, arguing that elected officials should not align themselves exclusively with a single religious group.

They firmly requested the government to uphold the Act and declared they would pursue “all available avenues” if it were repealed.