Pasighat: Demonstrating a commitment to wildlife preservation that could inspire others, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in Arunachal Pradesh today surrendered his licensed 12-bore SBBL gun.

Dr. Tagat Taggu, who works at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and is a resident of Bilat village in East Siang district, handed over the gun to Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu.

Explaining his action, Dr. Taggu stated that his sole motive was to protect wildlife and discourage its killing.

He also hoped his initiative would encourage others to recognize their role in safeguarding nature. This voluntary surrender echoes the statewide Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, launched a year and two months ago by former Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and current Home Minister Mama Natung.

That campaign saw thousands of airguns surrendered across the state and was widely considered a significant step in conserving Arunachal Pradesh‘s rapidly declining wildlife.

Despite the success of the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, conservationists have pointed out that the continued lack of a ban on the sale and use of airguns allows hunting to persist, often with modern, sophisticated telescopic airguns.

The ease with which new airguns can be purchased online and offline, without restrictions or licensing, means the killing of birds and squirrels remains prevalent in many areas.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Taggu’s surrender of a more powerful SBBL gun is expected to motivate like-minded individuals.

Authorities are also aware that licensed SBBL, DBBL, and .22 caliber guns, often issued for self-defense against animals and property protection, are frequently misused for hunting and poaching, significantly contributing to the decline in wildlife populations.

To genuinely protect wildlife, there is a growing sentiment that the state government needs to develop a policy for compensating those who surrender their SBBL, DBBL, .22, or airguns.

Many gun owners have reportedly indicated their willingness to surrender their firearms if the government offers compensation or provides alternatives like pistols or revolvers for those with legitimate self-defense needs.