Pasighat: East Siang District Administration on Monday (3rd February), bade farewell to IPR Officer, HK Roy who served the department of Information & Public Relations for 36-years after joining the department on 24th October 1988.

Before joining the IPR department, Roy served 2 years in NERIST at Nirjuli under the electronics and communications department.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, while honouring H K Roy appreciated for his exemplary work culture, who has dedicatedly worked in East Siang district as APRO at the time of his retirement.

Officers as well as Officials honored Roy’s remarkable service in the farewell ceremony which was held in the DC’s conference hall on Monday.

Taggu wished him a healthy and happy post-retirement life adding that Roy’s dedication and service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered and cherished, added the release.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Joining in the technical division in the beginning of his service and known for his writing flair, he contributed immensely in the publicity and PR duties serving the people of East Kameng, Tawang and East Siang districts.

He joined the service in 1988 and retired on January 31, 2025.

Among many other dignitaries who wished Roy of happy and healthy retirement life, former IPR Minister, Lombo Tayeng, former Education Minister, Bosiram Siram, MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng and others wished and congratulated him of successful completion of complete service tenure.

Meanwhile, Pasighat Press Club has also extended its good and best wishes for retiring IPR officer, HK Roy. “Wishing you a wonderful retirement filled with happiness and new beginnings. We are so glad that you were our guide and manager, your support has meant so much to me and many of our PPC team! Congratulations on your retirement!” said PPC President, Maksam Tayeng and General Secretary, Mingkeng Osik.

HK Roy served in Pasighat, East Siang District for 18 years since 2007. His son Dr. Akash Roy is a dental surgeon and daughter Pallavi Roy is a practicing lawyer in the Pasighat Session Court.