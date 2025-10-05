Guwahati: Roshman Tawsik, a resident of Arunachal’s Anjaw district and chairman of the Nukung Welfare Society, filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday at the local police station.

The FIR names Shilpa Shinde, chairperson of WAPCOS Ltd, a scientist from WAPCOS’s EIA Survey Committee, Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, and Land Management Secretary Audesh Kumar Singh as respondents.

In the FIR, Tawsik alleges that despite sending a legal notice to WAPCOS and submitting letters to the Deputy Commissioner and Land Management Secretary, no action has been taken regarding his concerns about the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the proposed Kalai-II hydropower project.

The 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project, located in Anjaw district, is being developed by THDC India Limited.

The EIA for this project was carried out in August this year.

Tawsik has demanded a thorough probe into the matter, including scrutiny of the EIA reports from 2013 and 2025, email exchanges, and official documents.

He has also called for legal proceedings against those named in the FIR to prevent further environmental damage and to protect the rights of affected communities and scheduled tribe lands.

Tawsik has requested that cases be registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Previously, in a legal notice, he accused WAPCOS of serious negligence in preparing and submitting the EIA report to secure environmental clearance.

He also alleged that fraudulent practices were involved in the approval process and warned of the project’s severe environmental impact.

Responding to these allegations, Deputy Commissioner Kojin told this publication that the EIA was conducted transparently by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB), with the entire procedure being video-recorded.

“There is no basis for claims of fraud. Great care was taken to address the concerns of all families affected by the project during the public hearing,” Kojin stated, adding that all doubts were addressed promptly, and affected families were given full opportunity to voice their concerns.

He also noted that all relevant stakeholders were present during the EIA, including the project-affected families, local MLA-cum-minister Dasanglu Pul, representatives from APSPCB, and others.