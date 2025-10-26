Pasighat: A fire occurred in Ruying Colony in Pasighat on Sunday, October 26, around 1:40 p.m., suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

The incident took place when residents reported smoke and flames coming from a room in one of the houses in the colony.

Emergency responders and local residents alerted authorities.

Firefighters reached the scene and contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses. The fire was extinguished shortly thereafter, informed Ayub Boko, Dy. SP, Pasighat.

No injuries or casualties were reported, although some household equipment and property were damaged.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause and estimate the losses. The affected house belongs to Tunang Borang.

Dy. Superintendent of Police Ayub Boko advised residents of East Siang district to remain alert against fire hazards during the dry winter months, noting that Pasighat experiences strong winds that can increase risk.

He also urged the public to report any fire emergencies without delay by contacting Fire Helpline 101 or the OC Fire number: 8257923145.

Pasighat, now being developed as a smart city under the Smart City Mission project of the Government of India, has experienced repeated fire incidents annually during the winter and dry season.

These fires are attributed to windy conditions throughout winter, particularly in the evening, night, and morning.

The most vulnerable structures are traditional homes made of thatch, Himalayan/Assam fan palm (toko patta), bamboo, and wood, including semi-pucca houses.

Civil society leaders and residents in Pasighat have raised concerns with authorities to ensure the Pasighat Fire Station and surrounding outposts at Ruksin, Mebo, etc., are adequately equipped and that firefighters remain available 24×7 during winter.

Residents have reported that firefighters sometimes reach sites late or with insufficient water.