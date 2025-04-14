Arunachal hosts 1st International Sangken festival with vibrant celebrations

Dibrugarh: The Golden Pagoda in Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh, became the vibrant center of cultural and spiritual celebration as the first-ever International Sangken festival commenced on Monday.

The three-day cultural and religious celebration opened to vibrant performances, traditional rituals, and a deep sense of community.

Sangken is more then just a celebration. It is a time of spiritual renewal, where we cleanse our souls, strengthen our bonds, and welcome the new year with hope and positivity.

During Sangken the ceremonial bathing of Lord Buddha’s images and the tradition of sprinkling water signifies the values of purity, goodwill, and togetherness, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

He also express hope that the festival of the Tai-Khamti and Singpho brethren will continue to foster unity, harmony, and mutual respect, inspiring us all to work towards collective progress and wellbeing.

He also informed that starting this year, the festival will enhanced and celebrated as an international to promote religious as well as cultural tourism of Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, Apart from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam thousands of people turned up for the festival which included foreign delegates and tourists from Thailand, Myanmar, England, Switzerland, Cambodia, and so on.

Moreover, the Cultural troops in their best traditional attire performing was a treat to watch as people from all age categories joined the festivities by sprinkling water at one another.