Pasighat: The Indian Army hosted the first Indigenous Games event in Pasighat, East Siang District, in collaboration with the local community during the Unying Aaran festival at Gidi Notko. The initiative aimed to promote the traditional sports of Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of Operation “Sadhbhavna,” the event featured games such as archery, tug of war, bamboo climbing, and bamboo walking from March 17-20.

A total of 1,000 local participants joined the event, promoting teamwork, fitness, and cultural heritage.

The District Commissioner of East Siang and senior officials from the Sigar Military Station presented prizes to the winners during the closing ceremony.

The event celebrated the Unying Aaran festival of the Adi tribe, marking the Adi New Year and the arrival of the spring season.

The festival is believed to bring peace and prosperity to the community. Indigenous games also showcased the heritage of the Adi and other tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Children and youth showcased their skills in the games, while the “Know Your Army” stall at the festival displayed military equipment, and the “Param Vir Chakra Heritage Hall,” celebrating the bravery of PVC awardees.

The event attracted over 5,000 visitors, including students and local youth, who expressed their patriotism and support for the Indian Army’s efforts to encourage youth participation in the armed forces.

The local community, dignitaries, and district authorities commended the Indian Army’s initiatives for border security, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.