Dibrugarh: The Indian Army has used drones for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh to aid flood relief and rescue efforts in the flood-affected Dibang Valley region.

Following relentless torrential rains that triggered devastating landslides across Dibang Valley, the Indian Army launched a special relief mission in Mawali Village to provide essential supplies to stranded villagers.

The floods and landslides severely damaged homes, infrastructure, and agricultural lands, leaving some areas cut off from all access.

Athunli village suffered the worst damage, with 16 homes completely swept away. Nearby, Mawali village became isolated, stranding six people including three children, elderly residents, and a woman, as all roads were blocked and bridges damaged by the landslides.

In a bold and innovative response, a specialized Indian Army team successfully deployed drones to airdrop vital rations, medicines, and other supplies to the stranded villagers of Mawali. This timely aid helped sustain the residents until the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) rescue team arrived for further relief operations.

Additionally, the Army established a ropeway across the river using a rope line, enabling continuous delivery of essential supplies and facilitating evacuation efforts.