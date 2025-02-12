Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NEIAFMR Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Professor (Kayachikitsa). The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Pasighat (Erstwhile North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine) is an autonomous National Institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. The Institute is located in the Pasighat, in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Professor (Kayachikitsa)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act,1970/ NCISM Act, 2020.

ii) At least 10 years of teaching experience as Reader/Associate Professor in concerned subject with

required norms as per IMCC Act,1970

OR

i) 15 (Fifteen) years combined experience in teaching as Lecturer / Assistant Professor / Associate

Professor in concerned subject or 10 (Ten) years Research Experience in the pay scale of Level-11 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

ii) Minimum five research publications indexed in reputed journals.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 14.02.2025 at 10:00 hrs.

The venue is at the Ministry of Ayush, AYUSH Bhawan, ‘B’ Block, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi – 110023

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the essential qualification, age limit, etc may attend the Walk-in-Interview along with prescribed format of application, brief Biodata, self-attested copy of certificates in support of age and essential qualification and two passport size recent photographs.

The candidates must appear for Walk-in-Interview along-with their biodata and relevant documents

All documents (Hard copy) should be submitted at the time of Interview.

Candidates attending the Interview must produce original documents for verification.

However, interested eligible candidates may send their Biodata to the email address [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 13.02.2025 (up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here