Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Investigator for the ICSSR funded project titled “A Study of Physical Culture as a Part of Rituals, Festivals and Ceremonies Among Tani Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh” under Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi, Project Investigator in 2025. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), formerly Arunachal University is atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres. It is a premier institution of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh which came into being in 1984. The laying of the foundation stone of the University happened on 4th February, 1984 at Rono Hills, Doimukh. After being renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University (2005), the University was converted into a Central University with effect from 9th April, 2007. The University received academic recognition under section 2 (f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and started functioning from 1st April, 1985. It received financial recognition under section 12B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994. The University started its academic journey in the year 1988 with 48 students, 18 faculty members, and three departments namely History, Political Science and Education.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% pass percentage with

NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Also Read : 10 motivational boosting quotes from India’s new test captain Shubman Gill

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% pass percentage

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th July 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Physical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

The Candidates should bring originals and self-attested photo copies of all the testimonials/ certificates along with a copy of their latest CV/Bio-data at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here