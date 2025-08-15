Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has expressed concern over the recent selection of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) in the state, following reports that several candidates scored less than 30 out of 100 in the recruitment examination.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Commission on Thursday sought detailed explanations from the Director of Health Services and the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). The recruitment, conducted by the TPSC, recommended 216 candidates in July 2024.

According to reports, some of the selected candidates had obtained as low as 14, 19, or 21 marks, raising questions over the quality of medical services that could be provided.

The Commission cautioned that such appointments might compromise public healthcare and infringe upon the fundamental right to health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

As an interim measure, the THRC has recommended that the appointment of all candidates scoring 30 marks or below be kept in abeyance until further notice. The concerned authorities have been given 10 days to respond, with the matter scheduled for review on August 26.

