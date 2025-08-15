Guwahati: The Sootea Police Station in Assam’s Biswanath, formerly part of undivided Darrang, holds historical significance as the first government office in India where the Union Jack was lowered and the tricolour was hoisted on 20 August 1942.

This event marked a symbolic act during the Quit India movement and remains an important part of Assam’s collective memory.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the importance of the site in a post on X, stating:

“The Sootea Police Station in Assam’s Biswanath was the first government office to hoist the tricolour on its premises. It is not just a building but a symbol of the bravery of our freedom fighters. Celebrating this historical site on Independence Day 2025.”

During the Quit India movement in August 1942, local activists in Sootea took a stand against colonial rule by lowering the British flag and raising the tricolour at the police station. People now commemorate this event annually as Sootea Divas.

To further formalise its significance, the Assam government declared August 20 as a day of state recognition in 2024–25 and emphasised Sootea’s role in the regional freedom struggle.

The Sootea Police Station, established in the early 20th century with records dating back to 1913, is an example of Assam’s colonial architecture, featuring low-slung hipped roofs, broad verandahs, timber fretwork, and raised plinths designed to suit the local climate.

Restoration and modernisation efforts by the Directorate of Archaeology and other state agencies have helped preserve the building while opening it as a heritage site.

In addition to heritage tourism, the Sootea Police Station now serves as a civic hub, hosting school visits, state ceremonies, and public commemorations.

The Assam government has announced plans to modernise the precinct and institutionalise Sootea Divas, ensuring they continuously display the tricolour as a reminder of local sacrifices.

These measures aim to translate local history into broader state recognition.

Recognising sites like Sootea helps expand the understanding of India’s freedom struggle, highlighting contributions from regions beyond major metropolitan areas. It provides historians and the public with concrete examples of how national ideals were put into practice.

